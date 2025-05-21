Sony India unveils a new era of immersive 4K entertainment with BRAVIA 2 II television series

Sony India today introduced its latest innovation, the BRAVIA 2 II series featuring 4K Ultra HD LED display technology, designed to elevate the entertainment experience for those looking to upgrade. Integrated with Google TV, it allows users to effortlessly access a wide array of apps, streaming services and live TV channels, all personalized to their preferences. Sony’s new BRAVIA 2 II series is available in 108 cm (43), 126 cm (50), 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), and 189 cm (75) screen sizes. It features the X1 Picture Processor, which uses advanced algorithms to reduce noise and enhance detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch appears closer to true 4K resolution, enriched with lifelike colors powered by Live Color technology.

The new BRAVIA 2 II 4K televisions lets you experience stunning 4K visuals, rich with real-world detail and texture. Content filmed in 2K or even Full HD is upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO, using a unique 4K database. Enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving scenes with Motionflow™ XR an innovative technology that creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It analyzes key visual elements across successive frames and calculates split-second moments of missing action. BRAVIA 2 II series features open baffle down-firing twin speakers that deliver 20 watts of powerful sound, along with Dolby Atmos® and DTS:X® to provide users with an immersive spatial audio experience. The open baffle speakers offer impressive low-end sound, ideal for movies, sports, and music.

With the new BRAVIA 2 II series, you can download over 10,000 apps and access more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes, plus live TV—all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favorite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes it seamlessly. The BRAVIA 2 II series boasts a minimalist design that effortlessly blends into any modern living space. With its ultra-narrow bezel, the display maximizes screen area, drawing viewers deeper into the action for a truly immersive entertainment experience.

With ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) in HDMI 2.1, the BRAVIA 2 II recognizes when a console is connected and powered on, automatically switching to low latency mode offering a smoother, more responsive gameplay crucial for fast-paced, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping, HDR settings are optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. The BRAVIA 2 II series includes SONY PICTURES CORE, a movie service that offers a selection of the latest Sony Pictures releases and classic blockbusters. With Pure Stream™, you can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. The BRAVIA 2 II television comes with movie credits, allowing you to redeem up to five movies and enjoy up to 12 months of access to a curated selection of up to 100 movies, updated regularly.

Offers, Price and Availability:

As part of ongoing offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs. 5,000/- on purchase of BRAVIA 2 II televisions. Additionally, easy EMI options are also available, starting from just Rs. 1,849 for 108 cm (43), and Rs. 2,995 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), and 189 cm (75) screen sizes, making it easier to upgrade to a superior home entertainment experience.