Southern Travels to organise Holiday Bazaar events

Hyderabad: Southern Travels engaged in travel & tourism industry is organising a Holiday Bazaar at several locations in Telangana including Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Nizamabad.



"Visitors whosoever wish to plan their tours in India and international destinations this year, may visit Holiday Bazaar events and meet our travel experts in person and interact with them, avail complete tour information and plan their tours accordingly," said Southern Travels.

As part of these events, the company is conducting a 'mega lucky draw' through which 15 winners will get a chance to travel on an international or Indian tour package.

The collective lucky draw for all the locations will be announced by a celebrity at a function to be held in Hyderabad on February 15, 2020.Established in 1970 by its Chairman Alapati Venkateshwara Rao, Southern Travels, is ranked No.1 domestic tour operator in India by The Ministry of Tourism.