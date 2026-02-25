TG PECET-2026 announces schedule

Hyderabad: The Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TG PECET-2026) will be conducted by Satavahana University, Karimnagar, under the aegis of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), for admissions into BPEd and DPEd courses offered by state universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2026–27.

Convener Prof Rajesh Kumar announced that the official notification will be released on February 25. Online registration and submission of applications will begin on March 2, with the last date for submission without a late fee set for May 5.

The physical efficiency and skill tests will be held from May 31 to June 3 at Satavahana University, Karimnagar. Prof Kumar emphasised that all arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the examination and requested media support to give wide publicity to the schedule.

Detailed information, including eligibility criteria and application guidelines, will be available on the official website https://pecet.tgche.ac.in (pecet.tgche.ac.in in Bing).

The TG PECET serves as the gateway for aspiring students seeking admission into physical education programs across Telangana, and the announcement marks the beginning of the admission process for the 2026–27 academic year.