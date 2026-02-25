Boseraju pushes for BRICS Quantum Summit

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Tuesday called for closer cooperation among BRICS nations in quantum technology and proposed convening a dedicated BRICS Quantum Summit to accelerate collaboration in emerging technologies.

Speaking after a high-level bilateral meeting at Vidhana Soudha with a Brazilian delegation led by Esther Dweck, Brazil’s Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Boseraju said structured global partnerships were essential to harness the transformative potential of quantum technologies.

He noted that other international blocs such as Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have begun organising dedicated quantum forums, and said BRICS countries should adopt a similar approach.

“As BRICS nations, we must collaborate to apply quantum technologies in agriculture, pharmaceutical research, water resource management, climate forecasting and flood mitigation,” Boseraju said. “A BRICS Quantum Summit could serve as a strategic platform to jointly address shared developmental challenges.”

Highlighting Karnataka’s progress, the minister said the state is home to India’s first indigenously built commercial quantum computer and is positioning itself as a national hub for advanced technology research.

He pointed to the state government’s announcement of a $100 million Quantum Innovation Fund and plans to establish a dedicated Quantum City in Bengaluru. “Our goal is to build a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035 and generate two lakh jobs in the sector,” he said, adding that quantum applications are being explored in agriculture, flood management and healthcare delivery.

Beyond quantum computing, discussions between the two sides also covered Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), artificial intelligence and space technologies.

Boseraju highlighted the implementation of a Digital Water Stack under the Minor Irrigation Department, which integrates satellite surveillance and AI tools to monitor water bodies, prevent encroachments, assess water quality and track groundwater levels.

The Brazilian delegation included senior technology leaders such as Rodrigo Assumpção, President of Dataprev, and representatives of the Brazilian AI Observatory.

On Monday, Boseraju also held talks with a Bolivian delegation led by Omar Alfredo Peñalosa Escalera, Vice Minister for Science and Technology, to explore cooperation in AI and quantum computing for improving education, healthcare and public services. Senior state officials, including IT/BT Secretary N. Manjula, were present at the meetings.