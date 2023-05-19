Live
S&P affirms BBB- for India
S&P Global Ratings on Thursday affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook and said sound economic fundamentals will underpin growth over the next 2-3 years.
The stable outlook on the long-term rating reflects S&P’s view that India’s strong economy and healthy revenue growth will support its weak fiscal settings. “S&P Global Ratings affirmed its ‘BBB-’ long-term and ‘A-3’ short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on India. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable,” the US-based agency said in a statement.
‘BBB-’ is the lowest investment grade rating. “India’s economy is performing well amid challenging global conditions. We anticipate sound fundamentals to underpin growth over the next two to three years,” S&P said. The government will likely maintain elevated fiscal deficits and a large debt stock despite ongoing consolidation efforts, it added.