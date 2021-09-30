SpiceJet partners with EaseMyTrip

Hyderabad: SpiceJet, a budget airline firm, and EaseMyTrip, a leading online travel platform, have announced an exclusive partnership to offer a customised and hassle-free experience for holiday bookings for the upcoming season.

Through this partnership, the holiday booking services of airlines will be exclusively powered by travel platform. As a part of this association, the company will develop a holiday booking platform for SpiceJet. The airlines customers, who wish to book holiday packages, can book the same from this platform. Through this association, the travel platform aims to expand its ambit across the rapidly growing holiday segment. The company will also look to address the existing customer base of SpiceJet and strengthen its offerings in the holiday segment.

Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet, said: "I am delighted to announce this exclusive partnership between SpiceJet and EaseMyTrip ahead of the upcoming and much-awaited holiday season. This partnership will help us leverage each other's strength and offer an unparalleled travel experience to our customers by providing a complete end-to-end service for our customers." Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, adds: "We are excited to exclusively partner with SpiceJet and offer their users a wide range of holiday options.