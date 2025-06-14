Sreeleela launches ‘Guardian of Sparsh’ initiative

Hyderabad: Sparsh Hospice, a leading centre providing palliative care to terminally ill patients, on Friday launched its ambitious initiative titled “Guardian of Sparsh”, in a heartfelt ceremony held at its premises in Khajaguda. Actress Sreeleela unveiled the campaign and pledged her support.

She called upon the public to join the cause, stating, “You can become a Guardian of Sparsh with just Rs500 a month, or more if you wish, for three years. This small gesture can help provide a dignified farewell to those who are nearing the end of life.”

Sreeleela toured the facility and interacted warmly with patients, caregivers, and staff, expressing deep admiration for the compassionate work being done. She encouraged everyone to spread the word and inspire friends and family to contribute to this noble cause. She interacted with them freely and also danced and entertained for few minutes.

The “Guardian of Sparsh” program invites citizens to become monthly donors — starting at just Rs500 — to support free, high-quality in-patient, out-patient, and home care services for terminally ill cancer patients.

The aim is to onboard at least 5,000 Guardians, helping Sparsh with continuous support. Sparsh Hospice needs `Rs50 lakh per month or Rs6 crore per year — the estimated cost to keep its services entirely free.