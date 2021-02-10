Srikakulam has potential for MSMEs: Collector

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district has sufficient natural resources but these resources are not properly used. As a result, the district is still lagging behind as far as industrial development is concerned.

Srikakulam district has abundant natural resources and sufficient work force but youth need to come forward to start MSME units by availing government schemes, District Collector, J Nivas told Bizz Buzz. In Srikakulam, more number of food processing units can be established if entrepreneurs come forward, he added.

The district is home to a long coastal belt of 193 kilometres and two major rivers -Vamsadhara and Nagavali. These rivers cater to the water needs of the district. Besides, there are two medium rivers, MahendraTanaya and Bahuda, which also quench the thirst of the district. At present, Srikakulam district stands at 12th place in the State as far as industrial growth is concerned.

The total number of industrial units including all categories such as mega, large, medium and minor industries in Srikakulam district is 5,893. The investment for all these units is to the tune of Rs 6741.45 crore and as many as 63,675 people work in these industrial units.

Large and mega industrial dedicated to jute processing are three in number. Previously, these units used to be 20 in number but due to reduced demand for jute, several units had to be closed.

There are pharmaceutical manufacturing units besides a pesticide making unit. Cooperative sugar factory at Amudalavalasa was closed down and only one sugar factory is running in private sector at Sankili village in Regidi mandal. As far as machine product manufacturing is concerned, there are piston and piston ring making units. The district has other units such as 10 craft paper making industries, three beach sand minerals processing units.

Currently there are as many as 324 rice mills. Besides rice mills, about 300 granite mining, cutting and polishing units are there.

The stone crushing units total to 700, while cashew processing units are 450 in number, fishnet making units are 100 in number and paper plates and cups making units are 100. Besides, poultry feed making units are 50 in number, electrical poles manufacturing units are ten, cement brick making are 50 in number in the district. There are many food processing units while drinking water units are 300 in number.

The district can boast of other small industries such as 200 metal work units, about 100 coir production units and 300 saw mills.