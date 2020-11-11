SRL Diagnostics launches RT-PCR lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: SRL Diagnostics, one of India's leading diagnostic chains, has launched Covid-19 test by RT-PCR technique in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Covid testing laboratory is located at the Lower Ground Floor of Bhuvana Towers Commercial Complex on Sarojini Devi Road, Secunderabad.

SRL has been accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for Covid-19 RT-PCR testing in Hyderabad. SRL has informed that this is the tenth RT PCR lab that has been set up by them for Covid-19 testing in the country. The diagnostic chain has already set up its facility in Bangalore and Chennai.

Anand K, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SRL Diagnostics said that their newly launched RT PCR facility, will serve more residents of Hyderabad in these unprecedented times. He has also informed that they are also providing home collection facility.

The test bookings can be made using SRL Diagnostics' dedicated phone lines. Covid-19 RT-PCR test results would be provided within 12 to 24 hours and the prices would be as per Government notified rates in the State. SRL has also informed that they are also conducting antibody tests for Covid-19 in Hyderabad. Antibody test of Covid-19 is a blood test primarily used for sero-surveillance.

As per the Union Health Ministry advisory, on-demand Covid-19 testing without a prescription is applicable in Hyderabad.