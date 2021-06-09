StanPlus to expand ambulance network

Hyderabad: India's leading private patient logistics and emergency medical response company, StanPlus, has announced its collaboration with Grip Invest, a platform that offers investment opportunities in physical assets leased to corporates. With this, StanPlus will lease ambulances from Grip Invest to expand its Red Ambulance network across the country.

What makes this partnership unique, is that Grip Invest will allow people, such as HNIs, to invest in its leasing model starting with as little as Rs 50,000, thereby diversifying their investment portfolio, earning 17 per cent returns, and helping build the nation's ambulance network during this challenging period. StanPlus will commence the partnership with 10 Red Ambulances and eventually expand to 100 across 30 cities.