Stock broking firms too hit

New Delhi: Shares of stock broking firms, including Angel One and 5paisa Capital, declined on Friday as several traders faced operational disruptions in view of the global service outage of Microsoft systems.

The stock of Angel One went lower by 3.42 per cent, 5paisa Capital Ltd dropped 3.15 per cent, Nuvama Wealth Management fell 2.25 per cent, Motilal Oswal declined 2.19 per cent and IIFL Securities Ltd dipped 1.04 per cent on the BSE.

Several traders in India faced operational disruption as the global service outage affected many brokerages. Others impacted by the widespread global computer outage include Motilal Oswal and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.