- Focus on reducing coal imports: Kishan Reddy
- TGSRTC to run special buses for Lashkar Bonalu
- Agra set to plant over 54 lakh trees today in massive afforestation drive
- DGP Dr Jitender warns people against fake calls by fraudsters
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 20 July, 2024
- Assembly Speaker, Council chairman appeal for fruitful discussions
- Gold rates in Vijayawada slashes, check the rates on 20 July, 2024
- Bill mooted to set up ‘Telangana Skills University’
- Godavari river rises at Bhadrachalam, water level reaches 31.50
- Manyam district to be drug-free says CRPC chief Kesali Apparao
Stock broking firms too hit
New Delhi: Shares of stock broking firms, including Angel One and 5paisa Capital, declined on Friday as several traders faced operational disruptions in view of the global service outage of Microsoft systems.
The stock of Angel One went lower by 3.42 per cent, 5paisa Capital Ltd dropped 3.15 per cent, Nuvama Wealth Management fell 2.25 per cent, Motilal Oswal declined 2.19 per cent and IIFL Securities Ltd dipped 1.04 per cent on the BSE.
Several traders in India faced operational disruption as the global service outage affected many brokerages. Others impacted by the widespread global computer outage include Motilal Oswal and Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
