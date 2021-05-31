Stock Market Highlights Today: Sensex climbs 515 points; Nifty ends at a record high of 15,583

Stock Market Highlights Today: The domestic equity benchmarks ended with robust gains of around one per cent on Monday, May 31, 2021.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 514.56 points or 1 per cent to 51,937.44. In the intraday trade, Sensex hit a high of 52,013.22. The Nifty 50 index gained 147.15 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,582.80. The Nifty Bank ended 385.20 points or 1.10 per cent to end at 35,526.65.



The broader market remained upbeat. The S&P BSE MidCap closed with a gain of 0.45 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap closed 0.50 per cent higher.



The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,744 shares rose and 1,492 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged. On the Nifty 50 index at the NSE, 39 shares advanced and 11 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were JSW Steel (up 3.25 per cent), ICICI Bank (up 3 per cent), Reliance (up 2.80 per cent), Bharti Airtel (up 2.37 per cent) and Tata Steel (up 2.13 per cent). The top five losers were Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.36 per cent), Adani Ports (down 0.90 per cent), HDFC Life (down 0.56 per cent), IOC (down 0.46 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.45 per cent).



COVID-19 Update



Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 17,03,54,142 with 35,41,800 deaths. India reported 20,26,092 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 3,29,100 deaths while 2,56,92,342 patients have been discharged, data showed.

India's GDP data



India's statistics ministry will announce the GDP data for the January-March quarter today. The RBI's monetary policy committee will meet this week to review the benchmark interest rates and the decision will be announced on Friday. The central bank will announce its projections regarding GDP and inflation.

Monsoon



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to take place by June 3, 2021. Earlier, it had predicted the arrival of monsoon over Kerala by May 31, 2021. As per the latest meteorological indications, the south-westerly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in a likely enhancement in rainfall activity over Kerala.

Manufacturing PMI of China



China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for May 2021 came in at 51. The May 2021 figure was slightly lower than the previous month's reading of 51.1.

Retail Sales in Japan



Japan's retail sales rose 12 per cent in April 2021 as compared with a year earlier, data showed on Monday.