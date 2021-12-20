Stock market Live Updates: Nifty may start below 16,900; Shriram Properties shares to list today

Stock market Live Updates: A gap-down start could be on cards for key benchmark indices as global sentiment remains cautious amid rising Omircon coronavirus cases wordlwide.

At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down around 100 points at 16,900 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,985 on Friday.



Shriram Properties will be in focus today as the stock makes its debut on today.

Besides, Supriya Lifescience IPO, which so far has received subscription up to 5.69 times the issue size, will close today.

