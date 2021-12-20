Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty may start below 16,900; Shriram Properties shares to list today
Stock Market Live Updates: Shriram Properties will be in focus today as the stock makes its debut on today.
Stock market Live Updates: A gap-down start could be on cards for key benchmark indices as global sentiment remains cautious amid rising Omircon coronavirus cases wordlwide.
At 8:10 AM, SGX Nifty was down around 100 points at 16,900 levels, compared with Nifty's spot close of 16,985 on Friday.
Besides, Supriya Lifescience IPO, which so far has received subscription up to 5.69 times the issue size, will close today.
Live Updates
- 20 Dec 2021 6:41 AM GMT
Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 7.93 times on final day
The public issue of active pharmaceutical ingredients supplier Supriya Lifescience witnessed strong demand from investors as the offer was subscribed 7.93 times.
It received bids for 11.52 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.45 crore equity shares on December 20, the final day of bidding.
Retail investors continued to provide strong support to its public issue as their reserved portion was subscribed 33.56 times. Non-institutional investors' portion was booked 5.49 times, while a part set aside for qualified institutional investors saw 61 percent subscription.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:39 AM GMT
Market at 11 AM
Benchmark indices were trading at day's low with Sensex falling 1300 points and Nifty below 16600.
The Sensex was down 1,329.70 points or 2.33% at 55682.04, and the Nifty was down 402.70 points or 2.37% at 16582.50. About 545 shares have advanced, 2540 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:38 AM GMT
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower at 76.14 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.08.
The US dollar increased by 0.56% on Friday amid risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments were hurt on worries over rising interest rates and surge in Covid-19 cases slowing global economic recovery. Further, the dollar strengthened as the US Federal Reserve said they would accelerate the pace of monetary tightening and signalled three rate hikes next year, said ICICI Direct.
Rupee future maturing on December 29 appreciated by 0.11% on weakness in the dollar and softening of crude oil prices, it added.
- 20 Dec 2021 5:34 AM GMT
Reliance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank all in red
HDFC Bank was down 2.8%; Reliance Industries fell 2.3%; ICICI Bank 2.1% in red on Monday morning as index heavyweights struggled.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:39 AM GMT
Shriram Properties lists at 20% discount to issue price at Rs 94
South-based real estate developer Shriram Properties made a weak debut on the bourses on December 20 as the stock listed with a discount of 20 percent compared to the issue price of Rs 118 per share.
The stock opened at Rs 94 on the BSE.
- 20 Dec 2021 4:38 AM GMT
Market Live Update: Sensex tumbles over 1,000 points, Nifty near 16,650
Both benchmark indices plunged as much as 1.9 percent. The 30-scrip index tanked as much as 1,071 points to 55,940.8 and the Nifty50 descended to as low as 16,658.2, down 327 points from its previous close.
- 20 Dec 2021 3:57 AM GMT
Government bans futures trading in seven commodities
The Finance Ministry has suspended trading in futures contracts of some agricultural commodities for one year to reign in inflation.
Trading in seven commodities - paddy (non-basmati), wheat, chana, mustard seeds and its derivatives, soya bean and its derivatives, crude palm oil and moong - has been suspended with immediate effect, according to a Finance Ministry notification.
- 20 Dec 2021 3:47 AM GMT
Shriram Properties to list today
One of the top five residential real estate developers in South India, Shriram Properties will list on the stock exchanges on December 20.
Its initial public offering was subscribed 4.6 times, with retail investors bidding 12.7 times, while non-institutional and qualified institutional investors’ portions were subscribed 4.8 and 1.8 times.
The Shriram Group company launched its maiden public offer on December to raise Rs 600 crore.
- 20 Dec 2021 3:45 AM GMT
Pre-Open
Sensex dives 400 points in pre-open session, Nifty hovers around 16,700 as bears look to tighten grip on Dalal Street.