Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS ensures secure polling in Maoist-affected areas
Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS recently conducted an inspection of the polling centers in the Maoist-affected areas of Charla and Dummugudem mandals in Bhadrachalam district. The ASP closely monitored the security arrangements and inquired about the polling pattern to ensure a smooth and peaceful voting process.
During his visit, ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS assured that strong security measures have been put in place at the polling centers under the guidance of District SP Rohit Raju IPS. These measures aim to prevent any potential threats or disruptions and ensure the safety of all voters and polling staff.
ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS also highlighted the active participation of the people in the agency areas, stating that they are fearlessly exercising their right to vote. He expressed confidence that the polling process in Charla and Dummugudem mandals will proceed without any incidents, thanks to the security arrangements in place.
Overall, ASP Paritosh Pankaj IPS's inspection and assurance of secure polling in Maoist-affected areas have instilled a sense of confidence and safety among voters, enhancing the democratic process in Bhadrachalam district.