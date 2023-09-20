Stocks held by Canadian pension funds in India fall amid diplomatic row

New Delhi: As India-Canada diplomatic tensions escalate, shares of companies with investments from Canadian pension funds fell in trade on Wednesday, as per media reports.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s (CPPIB) portfolio stocks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zomato, Nykaa and Indus Towers, fell as much as 2.4 per cent. On the other hand, Delhivery was in green, up 0.5 per cent, as per media reports.

According to data from National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), foreign investments into India from Canada rank among the top 10.

Canadian foreign institutional investors (FIIs) hold around Rs 46,306 crore worth of Indian equities, data showed, media reports said.

Stock-wise, CPPIB holds a 2.68 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, 2.3 per cent in Zomato, 1.47 per cent in Nykaa, 2.18 per cent in Indus Towers, and 6 per cent in Delhivery.

The Central government on Wednesday issued an advisory for the Indian nationals and students residing in Canada, saying that in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all there and those contemplating travel are urged “to exercise utmost caution”.

The advisory from the Indian government came a day after Canada on Tuesday issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them to exercise "high degree of caution" while travelling to India citing terrorism threat.