Suchirindia Foundation 31st State Level Science talent search examination, Sir CV Raman Young Genius awards ceremony.

Hyderabad, April 4th , 2024 - The wait is finally over! And it is the curtains to the tense moments of all. Suchirindia Foundation has announced the talented and victorious winners of its 29th National & State level science talent search examination award held across the state. A signature Suchirindia initiative, the awards align with Suchirindia’s vision to encourage the young minds to Dream Bigger and Think Smarter. The awards uphold the foundation’s 29 year-long tradition of discovering and recognizing young talents through its unique examination covering multitude of subjects.









To experience and encourage the talent of these prodigious young minds the foundation is celebrating its annual function, Sir CV Raman young Genius awards on April 4th 2024 from 5.00pm onwards at Sri Satya Sai Nigamagamam , Srinagar Colony. The talent exam was conducted in over 1000 schools with over 100000 students participating this year across the state. The adjudged 16 gold medals, 16 state rankers & 396 District rankers along with 8 Chathralaya Puraskars & 8 Guru Brahma Awards will be awarded to institutions and to the teachers who had bestowed in the shaping of these young minds. The event follows by the release of its in house knowledge journal TRISHNA at convivial Function. Apart from various formal events that bejewel the day’s event which is expected to have an attendance of 2000 people including high dignitaries, Intellectuals along with parents & students from the entire state, a scintillating Cultural programme will be performed by a well known team.



Distinguished Guests

• Chief Guest - Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy Garu, Former Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri , Secretary DD (R&D) , & Chairman DRDO.

• Special Guest - H.E. Nikolay Hristov Yankov, Honble Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to India.

• Special Guest - Sri. Chandra Bose Garu, Oscar award Winner , Tollywood Lyricist and Singer.

Suchirindia foundation is a service oriented wing flared out by Suchirindia Group , the eminent infrastructure organization to foresee the developed society and thus making it flutter in the glory of success. The foundation believes in serving people and being socially responsible towards the society. It has taken several welfare activities some amongst them are Celebrating Sankalp Divas on every 28th Nov which is the day of rededication towards the society.

The foundation has a vision of creating a dynamic society and has made it an annual practice of honoring the individuals having contributed to the society through their acts and intellect; accordingly it follows the tradition of felicitating a social reformer on that day, we have felicitated Sri Anna Hazare, Sri Sunderlal Bahuguna, Sri Prakash Amte, Dr.Kiran Bedi and many others till date. Adoption of remote and backward village Suraram in Mahaboobnagar dist. is yet another noble act of the foundation. As part of upliftment of this village, it has laid BT roads, Erected Electric poles, Conducted medical camps, has also upgraded School Infrastructure by providing tables and benches for students and distributing uniforms etc.

Initiated in the year 1994, CV Raman Young Genius award is India's one of its kind. The Awards recognizes budding child prodigies and reward them for their outstanding achievements in the field of education. The foundation believes every Indian as an individual who has a role to play in his or her own sphere of profession. In an effort to realize the foundations slogan “Utthishta Bharatha”, the foundation has been making efforts to motivate students to stand tall and march towards the objective.