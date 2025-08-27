Suzuki lines up `70K cr investments in India

Hansalpur (Gujarat): Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation will invest Rs70,000 crore in the next five to six years in India to strengthen its operations in the country, its Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday kicked off exports of Maruti Suzuki India’s first electric vehicle e VITARA to 100 countries and also inaugurated the production of lithium-ion battery cells for strong hybrid electric vehicles at its facility here. Speaking at the event, Toshihiro Suzuki said: “Suzuki will invest over Rs70,000 crore in India, over the next 5 to 6 years.” He further said, “Suzuki has proudly partnered in India’s mobility journey for over four decades. We remain committed to supporting India’s vision for sustainable green mobility and contributing to Viksit Bharat.”

The company’s second major milestone is the “start of production of India’s first lithium-ion battery and cell with electrode level localisation, which are used in our hybrid vehicles”, Suzuki added. These are being manufactured at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki plant here, he added.

Later, in an interaction with reporters, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said the investments would be for meeting the company’s target of achieving 40 lakh units annually.