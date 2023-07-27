Swiggy rolls out credit card with HDFC Bank

New Delhi: Online food-delivery platform Swiggy and private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy, according to the company. “We recognise that modern-day consumers actively seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. We have launched this in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard,” Rahul Bothra, CFO, Swiggy, said.

