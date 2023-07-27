Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
Swiggy rolls out credit card with HDFC Bank
Highlights
Online food-delivery platform Swiggy and private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card.
New Delhi: Online food-delivery platform Swiggy and private sector HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced the launch of the Swiggy HDFC Bank co-branded credit card. The co-branded credit card, the first ever from Swiggy, will be hosted on Mastercard’s payment network. The credit card will provide cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy, according to the company. “We recognise that modern-day consumers actively seek rewards, offers, and cashback programs that add value to their spending. We have launched this in partnership with HDFC Bank and Mastercard,” Rahul Bothra, CFO, Swiggy, said.
