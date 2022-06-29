T-Hub Innovation Summit held

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated T-Hub's world largest innovation campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The T-shaped campus whose design was inspired by historic Charminar, the signature monument of Hyderabad, the new campus located in Hi-tech City has a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sq. ft., making it the world's largest, the second largest being Station F based in France.

Through this new campus, T-Hub will support over 2000 startups by providing them with access to 6Ms (mentors, market, motivation, manpower, money and methodologies) and 2Ps (partnerships and policy advisory).

To mark the occasion, the Telangana government organised T-Hub Innovation Summit in which renowned startup founders, venture capitalists and a host of others took park. Here is a snapshot of the T-Hub Innovation Summit.