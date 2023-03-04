T-Hub, JBIIAI partner to set up incubator centre

Hyderabad: City-based innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, T-Hub (Technology Hub) on Friday said it has collaborated with J B Institute of Inventors Association India (JBIIAI) to establish an incubator centre under T-Hub's Kickstart initiative. Under this partnership, T-Hub will provide a 12-month long incubation centre setup playbook, which will train faculty and students to create successful startups.

The centre will address some of the key challenges faced by startups in India by providing access to funding, mentorship, and other resources. Under the partnership between T-Hub and JB Group of Institutions, JBIIA will provide the incubation services for JB Group of Institutions.

JV Krishna Rao, Secretary, JB Group of Educational Institutions said, "We believe that this collaboration will bring significant benefits to our institution and the community in turn contributing to the growth of the Indian economy."

With its expertise in research, innovation, and product development, JBIIA will establish and run an effective incubation centre that will provide a platform for students to apply their knowledge and skills in a real-world setting.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub said, "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to catalysing the growth of startups in India and providing a platform for students, entrepreneurs, and community members to collaborate and create value."

The incubation centre will create a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, helping to address some of the key barriers to growth faced by startups in the country, MSR added.