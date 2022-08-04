T-Hub startup Bluecopa raises $2.3 mn

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based innovation ecosystem enabler T-Hub announced that it has co-invested in Bluecopa through T-Fund along with Blume Ventures and other notable investors like Titan Capital, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify, and Force Ventures.

Bluecopa, a finance operations automation platform, has raised $2.3 million in this seed funding round. Also joining the funding round are Krish Subramanian, Rajaraman Santhanam, Founders of Chargebee; Rohit Chennamaneni, Founder of Darwinbox; Asad Khan and Jay Singh, Founders of LambdaTest.

T-Fund is primarily a co-investment fund, which invests alongside established Angels, Angel Networks, and venture capitalists. T-Hub is the investment manager and will formulate investment and business development strategies for this fund. It will source startups from various sectors.

T-Hub, through T-Fund, will support Bluecopa with its market entry and go-to-market strategy efforts by connecting them with mentors and industry experts. The startup will also gain access to T-Hub's robust innovation ecosystem to engage with potential clients, corporate and investor connections.