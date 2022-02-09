Talbros Automotive Q3FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit rises 6.66% YoY to Rs 11 crore

The auto parts company Talbros Automotive Components Limited today reported a 6.66 per cent YoY rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 11.19 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to a profit of Rs 10.55 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.54 per cent to Rs 148.36 crore in December 2021 from Rs 129.51 crore in December 2020. EBITDA grew marginally to Rs 18.71 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 18.58 crore posted last year.

Mr. Anuj Talwar, Jt. Managing Director, Talbros Automotive Components Limited said, "Despite challenging market situation, we remained committed to our job of working hard and outperformed the market. We are keeping up the pace with ever-evolving technology and drilling our team to be at the forefront of all the revolutions. We reported 49 per cent growth on a YoY basis to our total income by reporting Rs 435 crores of revenue for the 9 months ended December 2021. As the semiconductor chip shortage situation improves going forward, we aim to further improve our performance over the coming quarters."

He further added, "We are closely monitoring the commodity market and continuously working with our customers on the recovery front. As the steel price pressure will be reduced, our margin profile too shall grow in tandem with the Topline growth. Our Join Venture performance was identical to the previous year on account of major production slowdown at OEMs level. However, we expect a recovery in demand from all the market as the covid curbs are lifted and normalcy in the economy is visible."

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs 9.07 in December 2021 from Rs 8.55 in December 2020.