TaMo to leverage on GST 2.0 to maintain growth momentum

New Delhi: Riding high on GST 2.0 revving up commercial vehicles demand, Tata Motors is looking to leverage the momentum with a new range of trucks across electric and internal combustion engine versions, according to its MD & CEO Girish Wagh. The company, which has been present in the electric last-mile delivery logistics segment, is now expanding its electric offering into heavier trucks, Wagh told PTI in an interview.

Besides, he said, the company's new internal combustion engine (ICE) models, including all-new Azura range, will provide its customers better profitability through higher load capacity, better fuel mileage and enhanced safety as it looks to increase overall market share.

"The (commercial vehicles) industry has picked up in Q3 after the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation. Across all the segments the industry has picked up," he said. From Q2 to Q3, total industry registrations have increased by 25.8 per cent, while Tata Motors volumes have increased by around 29.4 per cent, Wagh noted.