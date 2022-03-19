Tata Housing starts mega project in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Tata Housing, a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, launched first phase pre-engineered plots 'Swaram' located at upcoming mega-city Carnatica at Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The mega city includes a wide range of amenities to encourage active, social and connected living within the residential and commercial developments. Sanjay Dutt, CEO and MD, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said: "Driven by Innovation, we have been sprinting towards creating properties that offer greater value to the evolving needs of new-age home buyers. Carnatica is one of our biggest projects that will redefine the millennial home buyer's demand in the region. North Bengaluru has remained a hotbed of development, particularly after the expansion of KIAL in 2014. The launch of Swaram as the first phase of Carnatica will further augment the real estate value of North Bengaluru."

Pramod Bisht, Senior Vice President and Business Head, South India, Tata Realty and Infrastructure, said: "Bengaluru has a large untapped millennial market that is driven by ROI oriented approach, especially in emerging markets such as North Bengaluru. With Swaram in Carnatica, we aim to elevate their lifestyle through a city in sync approach".

The project has pre-engineered plots with wide roads and energy efficient street lighting. The mixed-use development will be built around three main themes technology, sustainability, and social.