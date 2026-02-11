Tata Motors Indonesia Secures its Biggest Order for 70,000 Yodha and Ultra T.7 Vehicles for Deployment in Indonesia





Tata Motors will support with supply of 35,000 units each of the Yodha (pick-up) and the Ultra T.7 (truck), to its subsidiary PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state‑owned enterprise, focused on modernising agricultural supply chains, empowering rural cooperatives and advancing national food security initiatives. Through the Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project, major strategic projects of Indonesia, the vehicles will also support Indonesia’s broader nation‑building efforts by strengthening rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience.





Engineered for operating in diverse and demanding conditions, Tata Motors’ trucks and pick-ups will lower logistics costs and enable efficient movement of goods across Indonesia. The fleet will be rolled out through agricultural cooperatives under a structured, phased delivery programme to ensure seamless integration and sustained operational impact across Indonesia.





Commenting on the development, Asif Shamim, Director, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia said, “This order reflects the continued acceptance of Indian commercial vehicles in international markets and the confidence of customers in their ability to operate reliably across diverse conditions. The Tata Yodha and the Ultra T.7 are designed for sustained performance, high uptime and efficient operating economics. Their deployment will support agricultural logistics in Indonesia by improving connectivity, enabling more efficient movement of goods across rural and regional networks. We remain committed to expanding the global footprint of Indian mobility solutions through vehicles and offerings that combine scale, reliability and sustained value creation for our customers.”





Tata Yodha: A rugged, last‑mile mobility platform, built to operate where terrain, load and reliability are non-negotiable—enabling productivity at the grassroots by seamlessly connecting farms, villages and rural enterprises to markets.





Tata Ultra T.7: A refined, high‑efficiency truck designed for modern logistics, combining durability, superior uptime and driving comfort to support dependable cargo movement across both urban and rural networks.

Tata Motors offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive commercial vehicle portfolios across over 40 countries, spanning sub‑1‑tonne to 60‑tonne cargo vehicles and 9‑seater to 71‑seater mass mobility solutions. Supported by advanced R&D, deep manufacturing expertise and rigorous validation standards, Tata Motors continues to reinforce India’s position as a trusted global source for purpose-built mobility solutions.