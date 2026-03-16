Reject TGEC report: Govt lecturers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers’ Association (TGJCLA) has expressed strong reservations about the Telangana Education Commission’s (TGEC) recent report, describing its recommendations as raising constitutional and practical concerns about the state’s education system.

Its state President P Madhusudhan Reddy urged the government to carefully reconsider the proposals, suggesting that the commission’s actions may pose risks to the foundation of education in Telangana. Reddy wondered if TGEC had exceeded its mandate by recommending a three-language formula from Class I, suggesting this move could conflict with NCERT guidelines and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023. He noted that such measures could lead to litigation and confusion among students, parents and institutions. Among the controversial proposals, the commission suggested introducing B Ed (Primary) and B Ed (Secondary) courses without aligning them to NCERT standards, merging the SSC and Intermediate Boards, and raising the pass percentage from 35 per cent to 45 per cent. Reddy argued that these changes were made without any consultationsw Increasing the qualifying percentages can result in more dropouts at the Intermediate level, he warned. Reddy strongly opposed the centralisation plan under the Telangana Public Schools Act, which could lead to the closure of nearly 27,000 schools. While international education trends emphasise neighbourhood schools, the TGEC’s proposal of one school per village or mandal was described as ‘politically motivated’, aimed at destabilising the Congress government.

Reddy demanded that the state government reject the TGEC report in its entirety, warning that its implementation would undermine the education system, increase litigation, and jeopardise the future of students across Telangana.

He condemned the insistence on English-medium education, calling it an imposition of personal biases. He pointed out that similar reforms had backfired in Andhra Pradesh under Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s government, leading to widespread dissatisfaction. The proposal to scrap EAPCET was labelled a reckless experiment. Reddy recalled that earlier attempts based on Prof Dayaratnam Committee’s recommendations had come a cropper.