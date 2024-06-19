Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2 pc

New Delhi: Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, earlier raised the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent in March.

The company said the price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, but vary according to models and variants.

Part of the $150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited, a $44 billion company, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.