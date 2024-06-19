  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2 pc

Tata Motors
x

Tata Motors

Highlights

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

New Delhi: Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that it will hike the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent with effect from July 1 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

Tata Motors, India's top automaker by revenue, earlier raised the prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 per cent in March.

The company said the price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, but vary according to models and variants.

Part of the $150 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Limited, a $44 billion company, is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X