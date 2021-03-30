Tata Power will develop a 60 MW Solar Project for GUVNL

Utility company, Tata Power, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, announced that the company has received a Letter of Award from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) on March 26, 2021, to develop a 60 MW solar project in the state of Gujarat.

The energy will be supplied to GUVNL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from the scheduled commercial operation date. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by GUVNL in January 2021. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 60 MW Solar Project in Gujarat, and are thankful to the Government of Gujarat and the officials at GUVNL for this opportunity. With this award, the cumulative capacity under development in Gujarat would be 580 MW. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation".

The Plant is expected to generate about 156 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 156 Million Kg of Carbon Dioxide (CO2).

Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,007 MW, out of which 2,687 MW is operational and 1,320 MW is under implementation including 60 MW won under this PPA

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company, and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 12,792 MW.