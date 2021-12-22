Tata Studi unveils new campaign  

Hyderabad: Tata ClassEdge (TCE), a division of Tata Industries, has launched marketing campaign namely Padhne Ka Sahi Tareeka for Tata Studi, an after-school learning app designed to approach that combines research from neuroscience, psychology and cognitive science. The initiative will encourage students to inculcate certain methods for studying.



The campaign focuses on the correct way to learn which means to plan one's studies efficiently and follow up this plan with consistent revision and practice. It is based on insights drawn from how invested parents are in the studies of their children. To ensure their child's success, parents undergo immense stress which gave birth to Pressure Nahi, Plan.

Sachin Torne, Chief, B2C, Tata ClassEdge, said: "Tata Studi is an education product based on the principles of 'Science of Learning'. We want children to plan their studies and learn for understanding, so that they can use their learning in real life. Planning for any activity helps reduce pressure and it is true even for studying. Through Tata Studi, we want to inculcate good learning habits in students".