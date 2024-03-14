Live
- Odisha CM launches 'Online Incentive Management System' for IT & Electronics Industries
- Left Front releases first list of candidates in Bengal, still hopeful of tie-up with Congress
- Man held in Rajasthan for sharing defence info with female handlers in Pak
- District court extends Sheikh Shahjahan's CBI custody by 8 days
- Bengaluru docs treat elderly man battling Parkinson's with life-threatening co-morbidities
- Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata
- Appointment of new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu notified
- Japan's same-sex marriage ban is unconstitutional, high court says
- Soccer-Reading in talks with Wycombe to sell training ground to raise funds
- Amid politics over citizenship under CAA, a reality check on Rohingyas in Delhi
Just In
Tata Technologies appoints Sukanya Sadasivan as Chief Operating Officer
Global engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Sukanya Sadasivan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will focus on strengthening delivery, practice and internal digital and IT systems.
Pune: Global engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Sukanya Sadasivan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will focus on strengthening delivery, practice and internal digital and IT systems.
With over three decades at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in various roles, COO Sadasivan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Tata Technologies, the company said in a statement.
She will report to Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director, and the global delivery, practice organisation and digital information office teams will report to her.
“I am confident that her insight and guidance will help our team prepare for the next phase of our growth as we scale up our relationships with top R&D spenders across the world,” said Harris.
As COO, Sadasivan will work with the delivery heads to charter the next phase of growth, enhance engagement margins and strengthen the company’s people supply chain in collaboration with HR and the resource management group.
“I am eager to leverage my experience to drive operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and support the company's strategic growth initiatives,” said Sadasivan.
She brings to Tata Technologies more than three decades of formidable knowledge and experience in the services sector.