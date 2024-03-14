Tata Technologies appoints Sukanya Sadasivan as Chief Operating Officer

Pune: Global engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies on Thursday announced the appointment of Sukanya Sadasivan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will focus on strengthening delivery, practice and internal digital and IT systems.

With over three decades at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in various roles, COO Sadasivan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Tata Technologies, the company said in a statement.

She will report to Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director, and the global delivery, practice organisation and digital information office teams will report to her.

“I am confident that her insight and guidance will help our team prepare for the next phase of our growth as we scale up our relationships with top R&D spenders across the world,” said Harris.

As COO, Sadasivan will work with the delivery heads to charter the next phase of growth, enhance engagement margins and strengthen the company’s people supply chain in collaboration with HR and the resource management group.

“I am eager to leverage my experience to drive operational excellence, enhance customer engagement, and support the company's strategic growth initiatives,” said Sadasivan.

She brings to Tata Technologies more than three decades of formidable knowledge and experience in the services sector.