CM Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu to Attend AI Impact Summit in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Minister Sridhar Babu will participate in the prestigious AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today. Revanth Reddy is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the event.

Sridhar Babu, along with the State Government’s Special Chief Secretary, will meet with a delegation of Swedish business representatives. The Minister will speak on the topic "Heterogeneous Compute for Democratizing Access to AI: From Workload Awareness to Scalable Deployment".

Later, Sridhar Babu will take part in a session focused on "AI Agents for a Better Tomorrow, Government Services, Climate Action and Resilience".