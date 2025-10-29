Team Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop from Ajeenkya DY Patil University Wins Third Place at Yuvahan 2025

Team Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop from Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing Third Place at Yuvahan 2025, a prestigious national competition organized by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) in collaboration with the Advanced Mobility Transformation & Innovation Foundation (AMTIF).

The event, held as part of CII NEXGEN Mobility 2025 from October 9th to 11th, 2025, at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Moshi High Street, Pune, brought together the brightest minds in automotive and mobility innovation.

Out of 300 participating teams from across India, Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop emerged among the top three finalists from a final shortlist of 15.

Yuvahan 2025 serves as a national innovation platform for young engineers and researchers to design and demonstrate cutting-edge solutions for the automotive sector. Competing against strong contenders and industry-backed teams, Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop showcased an advanced concept in futuristic high-speed transportation technology, combining sustainable engineering, aerodynamic optimization, and intelligent mobility systems.

The team was mentored by Prof. (Dr.) Susanta Das and supported by the ADYPU Design Research & Innovation Foundation (DRIF) — the university’s dedicated innovation hub that nurtures research-led projects with real-world impact.

The CII NEXGEN Mobility 2025 event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Western Region, is India’s premier platform showcasing next-generation technologies shaping the mobility ecosystem. The 2025 edition witnessed participation from leading automotive giants including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda, and others, displaying their “machines of the future” alongside academic innovators.

Dr. Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, ADYPU remarked: “The achievement of Team Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop is a testament to the spirit of innovation that defines our students and mentors at ADYPU. It reflects our belief that education should not only inform but also inspire — to create, to experiment, and to lead the future of technology.”

The participation and success of Vac-Vectoor Hyperloop underscore ADYPU’s strong emphasis on industry-academia collaboration, experiential learning, and innovation-driven education, hallmarks of the university’s vision for empowering future-ready professionals.

Located in Pune’s dynamic DY Patil Knowledge City, Ajeenkya DY Patil University is a hub of innovation, creativity, and global education. Known for its future-focused curriculum and international collaborations, ADYPU offers a diverse portfolio of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Engineering, Design, Management, Media, Architecture, Filmmaking, and Law.

Through initiatives like DRIF (Design Research & Innovation Foundation), ADYPU provides students with opportunities to work on interdisciplinary projects, apply design thinking to complex real-world challenges, and contribute meaningfully to industries of the future.