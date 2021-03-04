X
Telangana, AP trade bodies' meet tomorrow

Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Hyderabad: Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) jointly with Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry(FAPCCI) is organizing a virtual conference on "Business Opportunities with largest sources of Funding" on March 5, 2021 (Friday) from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm.

The Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) play a significant role in the social and economic development programs of nations by way of advising, funding, assisting in implementation of development projects and even though the banks operate independently, have a shared vision and common goals and objectives.

The MDBs provides financial and technical support to developing countries to help them strengthen economic management and reduce poverty.

