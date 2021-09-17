Telangana inks pact with Microsoft on cloud tech

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government on Thursday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with software giant Microsoft on cloud and cloud assisted technologies.

The MoU was signed on the side lines of the Telangana Government's announcement of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) policy for 2021-26 here.

Navtez Bal, Executive Director and Lead Public Sector, Microsoft India was present at the signining of the MoU. "We're deeply grateful for the continued partnership with the people and Government of Telangana and are committed to contributing to the State's digital transformation journey, impacting lives," he said.

Through the MoU, the Telangana Government and Microsoft aim to support the development of the local ecosystem through startup programmes and skilling initiatives. They will also continue to partner with and invest in the state to strengthen its digital infrastructure.

Microsoft has a 23 years rich history in Hyderabad, which is the home of one of its largest research and development campuses, contributing to world-class cloud and IT capabilities.

Across India, Microsoft's existing deep investment includes three local datacentre regions and an innovative partnership with Reliance Jio, as well as 11 offices.