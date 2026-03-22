Students allegedly locked, assaulted at residential school

Chikkamagaluru: A shocking case of alleged abuse has surfaced from an Ekalavya Model Residential School in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, where students were reportedly confined in an underground room and physically assaulted by school authorities.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred after a group of children were found playing, which allegedly angered the school administration.

The principal, Satish, along with warden Abhay and staff members, is accused of locking the students inside an underground room, keeping them without food, and assaulting them.

The matter came to light when locals working nearby heard children screaming from inside the premises. Suspicious of the unusual noise, they alerted the police.

Responding promptly, police officials arrived at the scene and forced open the locked door, rescuing the trapped students.

The rescued children were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Authorities confirmed that multiple rooms in the school were inspected, and the presence of students inside the underground facility was verified.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Banakal Police Station, where a case has been registered. Police have begun a detailed investigation into the allegations against the school authorities.

Local residents have made serious accusations against principal Satish and staff members Shubham and Abhay, alleging that the children were deliberately targeted and subjected to inhuman treatment. Some locals have also claimed that the accused discriminated against the students on regional grounds, as the principal is reportedly from North India while most students are locals.

However, the school principal has denied all allegations, stating that no assault took place. According to his version, the students had engaged in a fight among themselves while staff members were away on duty, and the injuries were a result of that altercation.

Police officials said they are examining all angles, including statements from students, staff, and witnesses, to establish the facts.

Medical reports and evidence from the site are also being reviewed as part of the investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and the local community, raising serious concerns about the safety and welfare of children in residential schools.

Authorities are expected to take strict action if the allegations are proven true.