Deadlock persists despite AICC observer’s marathon talks

Bengaluru: The selection of a Congress candidate for the Davanagere South assembly by-election has become a persistent stumbling block for the state unit, prompting direct intervention by AICC in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala. While the Bagalkot seat appears largely settled, Davanagere South continues to defy consensus.

Surjewala arrived in the city on Friday and held multiple rounds of discussions, first with prominent aspirants and community leaders representing Veerashaiva-Lingayat and minority groups. Later, he met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at a private hotel.

Minister S S Mallikarjun was also summoned and presented his case, emphasising his family’s contribution to strengthening Congress in Davanagere, the symbolic nomination already filed by his son Samarth, and the anticipated backing from sympathy votes and community support.

Intense talks continued at the KPCC office, where Surjewala, along with D K Shivakumar, screening committee convenors Manjunath Bhandary and Vasanth Kumar, ministers, and key leaders reviewed local feedback and opinions.

A separate delegation of minority leaders including Minister Zameer Ahmed, MLAs Rizwan Arshad and Tanveer Seth, and others, met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his Sadashivanagar residence. They pressed for the ticket to go to their community, arguing that despite 15 years of assurances and consistent support, no representation had been given.

Four names have reportedly been shortlisted by the screening committee and leaders: Samarth Mallikarjun (Veerashaiva-Lingayat), National Youth Congress General Secretary Khaleel Saifulla, MLC Abdul Jabbar, and KPCC Vice-President Hussain, all except Samarth from the minority community. The high command is expected to decide soon.

On Bagalkot, internal confusion within the H Y Meti family has eased following the Chief Minister’s mediation, leaving Mallikarjun Meti or Umesh Meti as the likely choice. Lists for both seats are slated to reach the high command on Saturday.