Telangana Mobility Valley will lead to huge e-mobility: KTR

Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL), one of India’s leading industrial and automotive battery majors, held the foundation stone laying ceremony of Amara Raja advanced energy research & innovation centre called ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ at the GMR Aerocity near Hyderabad airport on Friday. Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao was the chief guest at the event. On the occasion, he said: “The State government has created four manufacturing clusters under Telangana Mobility Valley to facilitate companies across different segments, including electric vehicles (EVs), advanced cell chemistry batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and engineering and research facilities. It will act as catalyst in e-mobility.”



He said, "The first energy park in India was set upatDivitipally. ARBL is the anchor company, while its construction is proceeding at a rapid pace. Zaheerabad and Sitarampur have been identified as electric vehicle and component manufacturing clusters, while Enkathala has been designated as a research and innovation cluster. Telangana has a thriving ecosystem of companies active in the EV sectors."

"The market for EV batteries in India has the potential to reach 260 gigawatt hours by 2030. Out of that, 60 per cent is projected to be manufactured in domestic market by 2030, with Telangana aiming to host around 30 giga watt hour lithium-ion facilities by then,” the minister said, announcing the State government supportin developing a successful domestic battery manufacturing ecosystem.

He further said, “Telangana had taken up a first-of-its-kind initiative by appointing the Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) to work directly with joint venture partners in Latin American countries to secure access to lithium and other minerals. Hyderabad has emerged as the preferred location for establishing R&D, design, and engineering facilities. The ‘E Positive Energy Labs’ aims to drive breakthroughs in energy storage, electric mobility, renewable energy integration and more. The centre is an important milestone in Amara Raja’s journey of establishing a ‘Giga Corridor’ with investment of Rs 9,500 crore that will encompass this research facility and a Gigafactory at Divitipalli for manufacturing Li-ion cells and battery packs.