Telangana plans direct selling monitoring body

Hyderabad: The Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), together with the Federation of Indian Direct Selling Industries (FIDSI), hosted the Telangana Direct Selling Conclave in Hyderabad. The event stressedupon the growing need for a robust monitoring mechanism for the direct selling industry. Both ADSEI and FIDSI assured their support to the Telangana government in establishing a dedicated monitoring committee. At the conclave, discussions focused on the role of digital transformation, AI, and data analytics in the future of direct selling, as well as fostering social responsibility and sustainability within the sector.

Delivering the keynote address, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Government of Telangana, emphasised on the industry’s potential to create significant socio-economic impact. He said, “The direct selling industry has potential to empower individuals, create jobs, and contribute to the economy of Telangana. The government will extend support to all direct selling entities that are willing to set up manufacturing units in this State.” DS Chauhan, Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana, emphasised on the need for transparency and consumer trust.