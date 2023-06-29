Live
Telangana racing ahead in development: Minister Jagadish Reddy
Jagadish Reddy, Telangana Minister for Energy, inaugurates Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo 2023 in Hyderabad on Wednesday
Hyderabad: Telangana government has achieved 90 years of development just in nine years in the Statebecause of the foresighted policies and governance ofChief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said Jagadish Reddy, Telangana Minister for Energy, after inaugurating Industrial Innovation and Technology Expo organsied by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FTCCI) and State government. Addressing the gathering, he said: “The development was unimaginable. Power cuts have become things of the past. Power holidays are unheard of in our State now.
These are few achievements, not many States can boast of in India.”
The minister appealed to the FTCCI to organise similar kinds of exhibitions in each district headquarters.
Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Spl Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs and Jt MD TSTPC; Dr C Tara Satyavathi, Director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research; Dasari Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer; Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub have also joined the minister in the inaugural function.