Telangana unveils initiative to help 100 startups

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) along with some leading incubators and enablers here have announced a programme to support over 100 startups scale up. Rejig.HydStartups is a large-scale mentoring programme for startups to rejig strategy to pivot towards customers and increased revenue post-Covid-19. As startups have been struggling due to economic slowdown caused by Covid-19, the TSIC along with incubators, like T-Hub, CIE-IIITH, IKP, RICH and TiE, has designed the initiative.

The initiative will support the ecosystem and work with startups. A programme for strategy rejig, followed by pitch preparation for equity funding, debt or corporate market access will be provided, according to a release.

"This collective initiative will help startups in securing funding to tide over the crunch period," said Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, IKP Chairman & CEO. Startups from various domains will be helped through domain-specific mentoring and market access.