Telangana’s blanket ban is turbo-charging the offshore online sports betting and casino economy, kills domestic gaming industry: finds PRAHAR consumer survey

A new report from Delhi-based civil society group PRAHAR (Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal) has uncovered the persistent rise of offshore online sports betting and casino platforms in Telangana despite a sweeping state-wide ban on all kinds of online real-money platforms.

The study reveals how sports betting and casino operators—most of them foreign offshore entities—continue to engage users directly through aggressive digital marketing, celebrity endorsements, and encrypted platforms, circumventing enforcement and raising critical threats to digital sovereignty and public safety.

The study titled Click. Bet. Repeat: Consumer Survey on Forces Driving Online Betting and Gambling in Telangana, is based on a comprehensive field study of 2,671 respondents who indulge in real money gaming . It uncovers how foreign betting operators target Indian users through online ads, YouTube videos, Telegram groups, and meme pages, often using local influencers to add legitimacy.

Explains Mr. Abhay Raj Mishra, President & National Convenor of PRAHAR: “Telangana led the way in 2017 with a blanket ban on all online real-money plays—skill or chance—without even drawing a line between legal and illegal play. What was hailed as a bold move has, in reality, created the perfect storm for offshore sports betting and casino to thrive unchecked.”

“Eight years on, the evidence is undeniable: the ban has failed. Instead of protecting citizens, it has driven domestic operators out and handed the market on a silver platter to offshore betting syndicates. This has left users more vulnerable than ever. The newly formed SIT has its work cut out—but let’s be clear: more bans and crackdowns won’t solve what is now a deep-rooted menace undermining national security.”, he adds

Calling out strong recommendations, Mr. Mishra said “Telangana has a rare second chance. The first, cautious step was a blanket ban; the wiser next step is bold, inclusive policy. Citizens have already moved on—real-money gaming isn’t vanishing, it’s evolving. The ask isn’t to rubber-stamp vice, but to stay ahead of its risks by providing clean avenues for people to play real money games of skill, instead of sports betting and casino. Lead with foresight, not fear, and turn a growing reality into a safer, transparent system that works for everyone.”

KEY FINDINGS

Illegal, but popular, making national security a casualty

96% of users know real money gaming in Telangana is banned, yet participate in sports betting and casino, with 87% playing daily. This has pushed domestic online platforms away from Telangana, paving way for more sinister activities, with a significant national security risk.

Who’s Playing — a young, mostly male, broadly educated crowd

Nearly two-thirds of users are under 30 (45 % are 18-25 and 17 % are 26-30), and men outnumber women four to one (78 % vs 22 %), yet at 22% women participation is significant. Education is mixed: while 42 % stopped after school, 50% hold a college degree. Students (35 %) and salaried professionals and self-employed (52 %) dominate the occupation split, and the activity cuts across income levels even though 60 % come from households earning under ₹30 000 a month.

Getting In and Paying Up — offshore apps, easy work-arounds, anonymous wallets

Stake, colour-prediction apps, 1xBet, 1win and Teen Patti are the five most-tried platforms (each 47–70 %). Access is effortless for 89 % of players, with 69 % relying on VPNs to hide their real identity and another 20 % using Telegram links to dodge geo-blocks, and also because they are provided with VPN links in these Telegram groups. Almost everyone plays incognito: 94 % skip real-name KYC, and 86 % fund accounts via UPI transfers routed through friends or agents, indicating existence of mule accounts, far ahead of wallets (14 %), cash (8 %) and cards (6 %).

Usage Intensity — daily play, modest tickets for most

Engagement is extreme: 87 % log in every day. Seven in ten spend ₹500–₹2 000 a month and 73 % keep wagers below 1 % of household income, yet 12 % already risk 5 % or more, signalling an at-risk minority.

Wins, Losses and the “I’m Ahead” Illusion

Losses are almost universal (99 %), but so are wins (99 %). Four-fifths have lost between ₹1 000 and ₹10 000, while 71 % have won in the same band; about one in five have crossed the ₹10 000 mark on winnings and 5 % on losses. The near balance feeds the belief—held by 83 %—that they are net positive overall.

Mindset & Motivations — chasing quick cash and social proof

A spectacular 97 % play for the chance of quick money, 61 % cite entertainment, and half mention social acceptance. Tales of huge payouts lure 87 % into their first game and remain the chief reason (86 %) that grim media stories of debt or suicide do not scare them off. Players also underestimate danger: 64 % think fewer than 1 % of gamblers get into serious trouble.

Consumer Sentiment — ban rejected, legalizing welcomed

Almost everyone (96 %) knows the pastime is illegal in Telangana, yet plays anyway; 94 % now want the state to legalise and regulate real-money gaming, while only 6 % back the current blanket ban.