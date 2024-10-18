TELETASK Home Automation, unveils its India office at Hyderabad!

TELETASK, a pioneer in home automation solutions since 1984, unveiled its India office and product experience center at Road No.2, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. This significant milestone marks another step forward in TELETASK's commitment to delivering cutting-edge home automation technologies and unparalleled customer experiences.

For over four decades, TELETASK has been at the forefront of engineering robust home automation products that seamlessly integrate into both residential and commercial properties. With intuitive control systems for lighting, HVAC, motorized curtains & blinds, power sockets, audio, security, and access control, TELETASK transforms living spaces into smart environments. Our solutions are designed to adapt effortlessly to new constructions as well as renovation projects.

India has witnessed tremendous growth in infrastructure over the last 20 years. Recognizing this potential early on, TELETASK established its presence in India in 2004. Since then, under the leadership of Kalyanaraman, CEO and Venkat Mahalingam, Director, TELETASK India; has executed numerous prestigious projects across residential complexes, commercial spaces, office buildings, and high-rise apartments for notable clients including celebrities and high-net-worth individuals.

Kalyanaraman said, we unveiled the India Operations office here today along with a state-of-the-art experience and training center. Teletask provides comprehensive home automation solutions, integrating all household gadgets, electrical appliances, music systems, security systems and even gates into a seamless user-friendly ecosystem. Designed with cutting-edge technology, our solutions are not only AI and IoT-compatible but also future-ready, meeting the demands of 2050 and beyond. They seamlessly connect with the electrical smart grid, monitor air quality in real-time, and automatically activate air purifiers, when necessary, all without the need for human intervention. These advanced features, rooted in aerospace-grade electronics, offer sustainability and reliability for over two decades. Our technology is crafted to enhance comfort, convenience, security, and energy efficiency in homes. As part of our growth strategy, we are expanding our channel partner network across India, with plans to add 25 new partners. This move is driven by our remarkable 200% growth in the Indian market over the past financial year. With the Indian market increasingly opening up to home automation and the evolving lifestyles of consumers who now seek high-end, intelligent solutions, we are poised for exponential growth. Home automation has rapidly transitioned from a luxury to a necessity in the recent past and we are at the forefront of this transformation.

Johan Vander Beken, Global CEO, Teletask; said, Our advanced home automation solutions seamlessly bring together a wide range of sophisticated technologies, simplifying their use to create a system that is not only easy to operate but also elevates the entire living experience. By integrating everything from lighting and climate control to security and entertainment systems, we provide a unified, intuitive interface that enhances convenience, comfort, and peace of mind. The result is a highly personalized and enjoyable environment where cutting-edge technology works effortlessly behind the scenes, allowing customers to enjoy a truly smart, connected home.

Currently represented in 12 major cities across India with plans to expand to 25 locations in the coming year, TELETASK continues to invest significantly in strengthening its market position. The new office at Banjara Hills will serve as a central hub for operations and a state-of-the-art product experience center where customers can interact with its latest innovations. This facility will also provide extensive training for technical engineers to meet the growing demands of the field.




















