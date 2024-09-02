The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR Brings forth Unmatched Performance and Superior Safety

Redefining customer experiences, the upcoming SUV from Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to make its mark on 9th September 2024. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will enthrall customers with its intense and powerful performance while ensuring utmost passenger safety with a gamut of advanced safety features.





Speaking about the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to HMIL’s commitment of fulfilling the aspirations of our customers and fuelling their lifestyle goals. At HMIL, we are committed to offering innovative, technology-rich products that cater to the evolving aspirations of our customers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a game-changing SUV that delivers energetic performance with a host of safety features. With the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, we seek to provide our customers with an exceptional driving experience."



Energetic Performance

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a powerhouse of intense performance, featuring a dynamic 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine that delivers an exhilarating 117.5 kW (160 PS) Max Power and 253 Nm (25.8 kgm) Max Torque. Available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission, this engine promises an engaging and spirited drive. For those who value reliability and fuel efficiency, the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine offers an impressive 85 kW (116 PS) Max Power and 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) Max Torque, paired with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. Enhancing the driving experience further, the ALCAZAR comes equipped with multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifters, and Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature. Every journey in the ALCAZAR is crafted to be a memorable adventure.

Reassuring Safety

With safety at the forefront, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is engineered with 40 standard safety features, ensuring protection for its passengers. Boasting more than 70 total safety features including best-in-segment Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 ADAS with 19 attributes like Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and a lot more, this SUV redefines vehicular safety with its offerings.

The strong body structure of The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a safety cocoon to all the passengers. The key safety features that are offered as standard include six airbags, Hill- Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline). Additionally, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is equipped with safety enhancements like the Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain sensing wipers, Electro Chromic inside rear view mirror providing a comprehensive safety net, ensuring peace of mind for all occupants.



