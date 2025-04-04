The Undisputed, Ultimate Hyundai CRETA becomes the Highest Selling Model in India in March 2025

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), India’s leading premium smart mobility solutions provider, is proud to announce that the iconic Hyundai CRETA has emerged as the highest-selling model in the Indian automobile industry in March 2025, recording a stellar 18,059 unit sales.

Setting new benchmarks for the SUV segment in the country, the Hyundai CRETA also maintained its leadership as India’s best-selling SUV in Q4 of FY 2024-2025 (Jan–Mar), with a cumulative sale of 52,898 units. Cementing its position as a market favourite, the CRETA finished FY 2024-25 as the third highest-selling passenger vehicle in India, with an impressive 1,94,871 units sold, marking a robust 20% year-on-year growth in sales volume, the highest-ever annual sales for Hyundai CRETA since its inception.

Speaking on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: “The Hyundai CRETA continues to set new benchmarks in India’s automotive landscape. Its consistent brand leadership in the SUV segment and now as the highest-selling model in March 2025 is a symbol of the strong emotional bond it shares with Indian customers. With over 1.2 million CRETAs on Indian roads and a decade of trust behind it, Hyundai CRETA has become a symbol of innovation, aspiration, and reliability. Charged with Hyundai CRETA, the share of SUVs in HMIL’s total sales increased to 68.5% in FY2024-25 as compared to 63.2% in the previous year. The launch of CRETA Electric has further expanded the brand’s appeal, paving the way for a more sustainable future. We remain committed to delivering vehicles that delight and inspire our customers.”

This year also marks a significant milestone as Hyundai CRETA completes a decade of winning the hearts of discerning and aspirational customers since its launch in 2015. Over the last 10 years, Hyundai CRETA has won hearts of over 1.2 million customers to become a symbol of trust, style, and aspirational mobility.