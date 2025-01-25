‘The Viewfinder’ Celebrates Nature

The Renaissance Hotel in Bengaluru came alive on January 18th, 2025, as nature enthusiasts, photographers, and conservationists gathered at R-Bar for the launch of ‘The Viewfinder’. The event was a celebration of art, conservation, and the delicate balance of life, perfectly encapsulated by Sanket Reddy’s remarkable book. With its foreword written by the acclaimed actor and nature enthusiast R. Madhavan, ‘The Viewfinder’ sets an inspiring tone for its narrative, blending visual artistry with powerful messages about preserving the natural world.

Sanket Reddy, a passionate wildlife photographer with over 17 years of experience, has masterfully captured the essence of nature in ‘The Viewfinder’. The book features more than 150 stunning photographs, categorized into nine distinct sections, each exploring the beauty, resilience, and fragility of the wild. Far more than a collection of images, the book delves into how nature mirrors human life, teaching lessons about coexistence, balance, and harmony. Through his work, Sanket aspires to spark meaningful conversations around conservation and humanity’s role in safeguarding ecosystems.

At the launch, Sanket reflected on his journey with heartfelt gratitude: “Seeing ‘The Viewfinder’ finally on the shelves fills my heart with immense gratitude. It’s the culmination of 2-3 years of hard work and 17 years’ worth of moments captured in the wild. This book is more than just photographs; it’s a collection of stories, emotions, and lessons from the natural world. My hope is that ‘The Viewfinder’ inspires others to reconnect with nature and take steps to protect it for future generations.”

The intimate event also hosted a panel discussion featuring distinguished experts from the field of photography and conservation. The panel included Mr. Sanket Reddy, Mr. Hari Somashekar (former State Director of WWF-India), Mr. Robin Darius Conz (winner of the 60th Wildlife Photographer of the Year award), Mr. Uday Hegde (renowned travel photographer), and Mr. Prakash Ramakrishnan (TEDx speaker and wildlife photographer). Together, they explored thought-provoking topics such as Social Media and Photography: Who's Leading the Way and The Future of Photography: From Still Frames to Mobile Photography. The discussions highlighted the evolving role of technology in shaping the art of photography and its impact on conservation storytelling.

'The Viewfinder' is not just a visual treat but also a powerful reminder of humanity's responsibility toward the environment. The book urges readers to reflect on their connection with the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations. It serves as a timeless ode to the wild, offering a renewed sense of appreciation for the intricate balance that sustains life on Earth.








