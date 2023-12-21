Things To Keep in Mind While Buying a New Car Buying a new car is an exciting endeavour that often marks a significant milestone in our lives. It’s a decision that involves careful consideration and planning, as it’s not just about the initial purchase but also the long-term commitment. With numerous car options available in the market, each offering different features, specifications and price points, it can be overwhelming to make the right choice. To help you navigate this journey, we have mentioned the ten essential things to remember while buying a new car.

1. Fix Your Budget

Before diving into the sea of car choices, it’s essential to determine your budget. Your budget will be the guiding factor in narrowing down your options. Remember that the car’s final cost is not just the ex-showroom price. Additional expenses like third-party car insurance, comprehensive car insurance, RTO fees, handling charges and taxes can significantly impact the overall cost of ownership. So, be sure to factor in these expenses when setting your budget.

2. Fuel Type

Choosing the right fuel type is crucial, as it can affect your ongoing expenses and environmental impact. The options typically include petrol, diesel, electric, and compressed natural gas (CNG).Petrol cars are generally more popular due to their widespread availability and lower initial cost. People used to favour diesel cars for better fuel efficiency, but stricter emissions regulations now make them less common. Electric vehicles are gaining popularity in India, offering savings in the long run despite higher upfront costs. CNG can be a cost-effective choice for those with significant daily commutes.

3. Body Type

The body type of the car plays a vital role in determining its functionality and suitability for your needs. It’s important to choose a body type depending on your lifestyle and driving requirements. In the Indian market, three main body types broadly categorise cars into the following:

● Hatchbacks

Hatchbacks are compact, easy to manoeuvre and great for city driving. They are known for their parking convenience and often come with modern features.

● Sedans

Sedans offer a balance between style and spaciousness. They offer more space within its interior, and a longer wheelbase, making them ideal for long trips.

● SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles)

SUVs are known for their versatility and off-road capabilities. While earlier SUV models were rugged, modern SUVs are designed for urban use, offering a comfortable ride with the ability to handle rough terrain.

4. Transmission

The choice between manual and automatic transmission depends on your driving preferences and budget. In manual transmissions, you can experience more engaging driving. This transmission is also cost-effective. On the other hand, automatic transmissions provide a more comfortable and convenient ride, especially for city driving. Be aware of the various automatic transmission types available, such as DCT, CVT and AMT, and choose the one that suits your driving style.

5. Engine

When comparing cars, it’s essential to consider the engine specifications. Deciding between factors like brake horsepower (Bhp), torque and engine displacement might seem confusing, however, you should give more preference to Bhp or power. Smaller capacity engines might seem more fuel-efficient, but larger engines can provide similar fuel efficiency while requiring less effort, thanks to turbocharging technology.

6. Safety Rating

Safety should be a top priority when buying a new car. Fortunately, the automotive industry has made significant progress, and many cars have advanced safety features. Check for the car’s safety rating, as determined by organisations like Global NCAP. Ensure the vehicle has essential safety features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC) and more.

Consider newer safety technologies like lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. These features can enhance your safety on the road and reduce the risk of accidents.

7. Resale Value

Thinking about resale value when buying a car is a wise decision, and it's a practice followed by many car buyers in India. Various factors influence the resale value, including the car’s brand, model, condition and market demand. Cars from popular brands like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota often have a strong resale value because of their reputation for reliability and durability.

To estimate the resale value of a car, you can use online resources and consult with experts in the field. Some websites even provide resale value calculators that consider the car’s age, mileage and condition to give you an approximate value.

Remember that the resale value can also depend on the manufacturer’s reputation, the specific model’s demand in the used car market and the vehicle’s condition when you decide to sell it. Choosing a car with a good resale value can save money in the long term.

8. Ownership Cost

Buying a car is not just about the initial purchase; you must also consider the ongoing ownership costs. Regular maintenance, fuel expenses, car insurance policy premiums and depreciation all contribute to the total cost of ownership. Make sure you research the estimated maintenance costs for the car model you’re interested in and factor this into your budget.

9. Creature Comfort

The level of creature comfort and features in a car can vary significantly between models and trim levels. While top-end variants come with all the bells and whistles, they also come at a higher price. Identify the essential features you need, such as air conditioning, power windows, rear defoggers and more, and ensure that your chosen variant includes them.

10. Test Drive

Before finalising your decision, always take the car for a test drive. It’s your chance to evaluate how the car handles on the road, whether it’s comfortable and if it meets your expectations. Pay attention to steering responsiveness, braking and the overall driving experience. If you’re considering an automatic car for the first time, a test drive is essential to ensure it suits your driving style.

Conclusion

In conclusion, buying a new car is a significant investment, and thorough research is essential to make an informed decision. Consider your budget, fuel type, body type and more factors. You should also consider comprehensive car insurance, engine specifications, transmission, safety rating, ownership costs, resale value and creature comfort. Don’t forget to take the car for a test drive before making your final choice. With all this is mind, you can confidently select the perfect car that suits your requirements and preferences while ensuring a smooth and enjoyable driving experience













