Live
- Disney Star to include Indian sign language and audio descriptive feed for T20 WC
- Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band fixed, issue will open on May 22
- Rainfall and thunderstorms expected in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for three days
- Election-related seizures cross 1,100 crore in Rajasthan since March 1
- Lightning kills Kerala native in Goa
- CAPF starts early route marches in Sandeshkhali
- ‘Furiosa’ earns rousing 6-minute ovation at Cannes 2024, Chris Hemsworth gets emotional
- Cannes 2024: Indian Classic ‘Manthan’ Restored, son of star Smita Patil reacts
- Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Govt provides ration to population greater than US-EU together, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Several labourers injured in a goods Carrier mishap in Gadwal
Just In
Tabu gone missing in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series "Dune: Prophecy" has sent waves of excitement among fans, especially with the revelation...
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series "Dune: Prophecy" has sent waves of excitement among fans, especially with the revelation of Indian actress Tabu's presence in the show. Set thousands of years before the events of the "Dune" movies, the series delves into the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit, the group responsible for shaping the legendary hero Paul Atreides.
Tabu's inclusion in the series was met with enthusiasm from Indian fans, who eagerly awaited glimpses of her character, Sister Francesca, in the trailer. However, while the trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Dune: Prophecy," it left fans craving more as Tabu's presence remained shrouded in mystery.
Although a few long shots hinted at Tabu's appearance, her character's role and significance remained unclear, sparking speculation among fans. Some believe that the secrecy surrounding Tabu's role suggests its importance, while others speculate it may be a smaller part.
Regardless of the ambiguity, Tabu's involvement has only heightened anticipation for "Dune: Prophecy." Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about her character and are eager to see how her presence will impact the storyline. It's worth noting that "Dune: Prophecy" should not be confused with director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film "Dune 3," adding to the excitement surrounding the sci-fi universe.