Tabu gone missing in ‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming sci-fi series "Dune: Prophecy" has sent waves of excitement among fans, especially with the revelation of Indian actress Tabu's presence in the show. Set thousands of years before the events of the "Dune" movies, the series delves into the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit, the group responsible for shaping the legendary hero Paul Atreides.





Tabu's inclusion in the series was met with enthusiasm from Indian fans, who eagerly awaited glimpses of her character, Sister Francesca, in the trailer. However, while the trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Dune: Prophecy," it left fans craving more as Tabu's presence remained shrouded in mystery.





Although a few long shots hinted at Tabu's appearance, her character's role and significance remained unclear, sparking speculation among fans. Some believe that the secrecy surrounding Tabu's role suggests its importance, while others speculate it may be a smaller part.



Regardless of the ambiguity, Tabu's involvement has only heightened anticipation for "Dune: Prophecy." Fans are eagerly awaiting more information about her character and are eager to see how her presence will impact the storyline. It's worth noting that "Dune: Prophecy" should not be confused with director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film "Dune 3," adding to the excitement surrounding the sci-fi universe.



