Just In
What is Vassishta planning with ‘Vishwambhara!’
The anticipation for the upcoming socio-fantasy epic "Vishwambhara," starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Trisha, has reached new heights with the latest addition to its star-studded cast. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta and backed by UV Creations with a whopping budget exceeding Rs 200 crore, the film has become one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Tollywood.
In a recent development, it has been revealed that yesteryear heroine Khushboo has been approached for a pivotal role in the movie. Director Mallidi Vassishta, known for his work in "Bimbisara," initially considered Chiranjeevi's "Gang Leader" co-star Vijayashanthi for the role. However, with Vijayashanthi declining the offer, Khushboo has reportedly stepped into the spotlight.
While an official announcement is awaited regarding Khushboo's role, the news has already sparked excitement among fans. Interestingly, this marks a reunion for Chiranjeevi, Trisha and Khushboo, who previously shared the screen in AR Murugadoss' "Stalin" nearly two decades ago. Some fans are disappointed as ‘Stalin’ didn’t make well at the box-office.
Set for a grand worldwide release on January 10, 2025, as a Sankranthi festive treat, "Vishwambhara" promises to be an extravagant cinematic spectacle. Adding to the allure is the musical genius of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who is crafting the film's soundtrack.
With its stellar cast and talented crew, "Vishwambhara" is poised to redefine the socio-fantasy genre and captivate audiences with its grandeur and storytelling prowess.