This summer bring in the cool to your homes with the Usha Aerostyle Coolers

With the top selling range of Aerostyle coolers, Usha International continues its legacy of bringing to its customers products that are innovative, offer cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and effortless functionality. Designed for those who refuse to compromise on comfort, both coolers feature high-performance honeycomb cooling pads, integrated ice chambers, and shower distribution systems for maximum cooling efficiency. A built-in dust filter, motorized vertical louvers with auto-swing functionality, and fully closeable front louvers ensure cleaner airflow while keeping dust and mosquitoes at bay. With three-speed settings, water level indicators, and inverter compatibility, the Aerostyle range guarantees uninterrupted cooling, even during power fluctuations.

Designed for larger spaces, the Aerostyle 100L boasts a powerful 45.5 cm blade fan with an air throw of up to 12 meters, effectively cooling areas up to 48 m². Its manual humidity control and auto-drain function make maintenance effortless, while the ball-bearing-equipped fan motor ensures smooth, long-lasting operation. For added convenience, easy-mobility castor wheels with secure locks provide stability, making it the ultimate cooling solution for expansive spaces. Also available in 70L variant.

Perfect for smaller to medium-sized rooms up to 15 m², the Aerostyle Electronic tower cooler 50L combines a space-saving tower design with powerful cooling. Its one-side honeycomb media, cord winder, and lightweight build with smooth-rolling castor wheels offer easy portability, while its low power consumption (135W) ensures energy efficiency without compromising on performance. Its electronic panel with remote control that can be operated from anywhere in the room, also has a timer that can be set from 1hour to 8 hours for it to go to standby mode. Further, an empty tank alarm beep will go off whenever the water level in the tank goes below low. Additionally, the filters prevent any dust from entering the Ecocool pads for clean and dust free air. Also available in 35L and 25L variants.

With the Aerostyle range, Usha International delivers cooling solutions that seamlessly blend power, efficiency, and design – ensuring every space remains refreshingly comfortable.