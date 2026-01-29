ThunderPlus launches EV charging station in Hyd

Hyderabad: Strengthening the EV infrastructure in the region, ThunderPlus has inaugurated a new EV public charging station at the GMR Filling Station in Patancheru, near here. The facility was formally inaugurated by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, marking another significant step towards accelerating EV adoption in Telangana.

The legislator underscored that electric mobility represents the future of transportation, especially in fast-growing constituencies like Patancheru. He highlighted the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region and noted that both the Central and State governments are actively promoting EV usage through policy support and incentives. Encouraging youth participation, he also pointed to EV charging infrastructure as a promising avenue for sustainable self-employment and entrepreneurship.