  1. Home
  2. Business
Business

ThunderPlus launches EV charging station in Hyd

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 12:49 PM IST
ThunderPlus launches EV charging station in Hyd
X

Hyderabad: Strengthening the EV infrastructure in the region, ThunderPlus has inaugurated a new EV public charging station at the GMR Filling Station in Patancheru, near here. The facility was formally inaugurated by Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, marking another significant step towards accelerating EV adoption in Telangana.

The legislator underscored that electric mobility represents the future of transportation, especially in fast-growing constituencies like Patancheru. He highlighted the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the region and noted that both the Central and State governments are actively promoting EV usage through policy support and incentives. Encouraging youth participation, he also pointed to EV charging infrastructure as a promising avenue for sustainable self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Tags

EV charging infrastructureThunderPlus charging stationElectric vehicle adoption TelanganaPatancheru EV initiativeSustainable mobility development
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Encroachments must be cleared, land mafia won’t be spared: Yogi

    Encroachments must be cleared, land mafia won’t be spared: Yogi
    Share it
    X